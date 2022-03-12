Bhopal: CM congratulates MP boxers, reserve 3 silver medals Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three boxers from the Madhya Pradesh Boxing Academy have reserved at least three silver medals at Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championship as they entered the finals on Friday.

Anand Yadav, Amar Singh and Rishabh Singh defeated their opponents to enter the finale and reserve the silver medals until they win gold in the deciding match of the championship beinh held in Amman in Jordan.

Anand defeated his opponent from Uzbekistan while Amar and Rishabh defeated boxers from Kazakhstan to enter the finale.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated them all on Saturday and wished them luck for their performance in the final.

All three players are being trained under coach Roshanlal at the state boxing academy.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:42 PM IST