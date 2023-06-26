Bhopal: CM Chouhan Welcomes BJP Chief JP Nadda At Raja Bhoj Airport

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, welcomed party's National President JP Nadda at Raja Bhoj Airport on Monday evening.

Senior party leaders, ministers of Madhya Pradesh government, state office bearers of the party and public representatives were present on the occasion.

Nearly 3000 booth workers from all over India have reached Bhopal to attend JP Nadda's address.

City buses were roped in to ferry these workers to Motilal Nehru Stadium where Nadda will interact with them.