 Bhopal: CM Chouhan Welcomes BJP Chief JP Nadda At Raja Bhoj Airport
Bhopal: CM Chouhan Welcomes BJP Chief JP Nadda At Raja Bhoj Airport

BJP MP President VD Sharma also accompanied CM Chouhan to receive Nadda

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, welcomed party's National President JP Nadda at Raja Bhoj Airport on Monday evening.

Senior party leaders, ministers of Madhya Pradesh government, state office bearers of the party and public representatives were present on the occasion.

article-image

Nearly 3000 booth workers from all over India have reached Bhopal to attend JP Nadda's address.

City buses were roped in to ferry these workers to Motilal Nehru Stadium where Nadda will interact with them.

