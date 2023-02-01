e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: CM Chouhan to inaugurate Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi on Feb 2

Bhopal: CM Chouhan to inaugurate Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi on Feb 2

All ministers, MPs, MLAs and Union ministers hailing from Madhya Pradesh will attend the event, said CM Chouhan.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the newly constructed Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday, an official said.

The six-storey Bhawan is constructed with a cost of nearly Rs 150 crore on a 1.5-acre plot in Chanakyapuri area, the official said on Wednesday.

All ministers, MPs, MLAs and Union ministers hailing from Madhya Pradesh will attend the event, he said.

The new facility has 104 rooms including 66 deluxe rooms and 38 normal rooms besides four VVIP suites. The meeting hall in the building can accommodate 45 persons and auditorium 250 people, the official said.

Each floor of the building displays separate culture, art, and traditions from the central state, he added.

Read Also
Bhopal: Two day IPS officers conclave from February 4 and 5
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: CM Chouhan to inaugurate Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi on Feb 2

Bhopal: CM Chouhan to inaugurate Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi on Feb 2

Madhya Pradesh: Constable appeals to get back his two lands acquired by builder during public...

Madhya Pradesh: Constable appeals to get back his two lands acquired by builder during public...

Madhya Pradesh: Constable appealed to get back his two lands that are acquihired by a builder during...

Madhya Pradesh: Constable appealed to get back his two lands that are acquihired by a builder during...

Madhya Pradesh: Tigress T1, which gave birth to 13 cubs, found dead in Panna Reserve

Madhya Pradesh: Tigress T1, which gave birth to 13 cubs, found dead in Panna Reserve

Madhya Pradesh: 14-year-old girl blackmailed & raped by her uncle in Gwalior, accused arrested

Madhya Pradesh: 14-year-old girl blackmailed & raped by her uncle in Gwalior, accused arrested