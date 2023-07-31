Bhopal: CM Chouhan Takes Part In Kushwaha Community Conference, Offers ₹10 Cr Cheque For Temple Construction

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave a cheque worth ₹10 crore to the members of the Kushwaha community for the construction of a temple on Monday. Apart from this, he also made several announcements for the community during a conference of the Kushwaha Samaj organised at Dussehra Maidan, BHEL Govindpura in Bhopal.

In another major announcement, CM Chouhan said that he has issued an order declaring March 18 as an optional holiday on Todarmal Jayanti.

Chouhan also said that the state government will bear the expenses for the education of the meritorious students of the community.

Biography Of Jyotiba Phule Added In Syllabus

The CM further praised the community for its contributions in Indian history. He said, “We had declared that the biography of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule will be taught in school and it has been included in the syllabus. Our Kushwaha community is innocent but does not tolerate injustice. Ashok Chakra is the gift of the Kushwaha community. Chandragupta Maurya had driven out the British from this land. I promise that I will never let the pride of your community diminish. A hostel will be built for the students of the community in Bhopal.”

The conference was organised by the people of the Kushwaha community to honour CM Chouhan for setting up the Kushwaha Welfare Board.

