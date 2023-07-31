Bhopal: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Sardar Udham Singh On His Martyrdom Day |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to the great revolutionary martyr Sardar Udham Singh on his martyrdom day on Monday. CM Chouhan garlanded the freedom fighter’s portrait in the meeting hall of his residence and paid floral tributes.

Recalling his contribution, CM Chouhan took to his twitter handle and wrote, “Every patriot will be proud for ages of a son like Udham Singh whose name is synonymous with courage, bravery and valour."

Udham Singh Shot General Dyer

Sardar Udham Singh was born on 26 December 1899 in Sunam village of Sangrur district of Punjab. He was present there during the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre on 13 April 1919. It was here that Udham Singh took a vow to teach Michael Dyer a lesson and shot him after going to London. Udham Singh did not try to escape from there and gave his arrest. The great patriot Udham Singh was convicted of murder on 4 June 1940 and was hanged in Pentonville Jail on 31 July 1940.

