 Bhopal: CM, BJP Leaders To Discuss Tickets In Delhi Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: CM, BJP Leaders To Discuss Tickets In Delhi Today

Bhopal: CM, BJP Leaders To Discuss Tickets In Delhi Today

Announcing candidates for 30 seats has caught in a jam

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
article-image
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As BJP’s exercise to find candidates for remaining 94 seats continues, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with senior party leaders will go to Delhi again on Friday to discuss ticket distribution. The party is unable to take a decision on 30 seats as a consensus on candidates for each constituency is eluding the party. For this reason, the party is unable to announce its list. Party legislators are holding most of these seats, where changing of tickets has become a problem.

According to sources, Chouhan and other leaders of the state want to change tickets, but the central leadership is not ready to do it. The central and state leaders have failed to reach an accord on denial of tickets to some candidates and for this reason, the list is yet to be announced.

According to sources, the list of candidates, on which the party leaders have given their consent, will be announced on October 21 when filing of nomination begins. Therefore, the BJP has to announce its list of candidates as soon as possible. The CM as well as the party’s central leadership have conducted surveys. However, the central and state leaders are unable to reach an accord on survey reports.

Read Also
Bhopal Man Throws 7-Yr-Old Nephew Into Pond, Dives In Minutes Later, Both Dead
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 69% Lawmakers In State Are Highly Qualified

Bhopal: 69% Lawmakers In State Are Highly Qualified

Bhopal: 81% MLAs Crorepati In Outgoing Assembly

Bhopal: 81% MLAs Crorepati In Outgoing Assembly

Bhopal: For BJP, Congress Veterans Coming Polls Will Go Right Down To The Wire

Bhopal: For BJP, Congress Veterans Coming Polls Will Go Right Down To The Wire

Bhopal: Traffic Cop Saves Man Who Suffered Heart Attack

Bhopal: Traffic Cop Saves Man Who Suffered Heart Attack

Bhopal: Congress Finalises Names For 50 Seats

Bhopal: Congress Finalises Names For 50 Seats