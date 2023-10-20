Bhopal: CM, BJP Leaders To Discuss Tickets In Delhi Today

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As BJP’s exercise to find candidates for remaining 94 seats continues, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with senior party leaders will go to Delhi again on Friday to discuss ticket distribution. The party is unable to take a decision on 30 seats as a consensus on candidates for each constituency is eluding the party. For this reason, the party is unable to announce its list. Party legislators are holding most of these seats, where changing of tickets has become a problem.

According to sources, Chouhan and other leaders of the state want to change tickets, but the central leadership is not ready to do it. The central and state leaders have failed to reach an accord on denial of tickets to some candidates and for this reason, the list is yet to be announced.

According to sources, the list of candidates, on which the party leaders have given their consent, will be announced on October 21 when filing of nomination begins. Therefore, the BJP has to announce its list of candidates as soon as possible. The CM as well as the party’s central leadership have conducted surveys. However, the central and state leaders are unable to reach an accord on survey reports.

