Bhopal: CM, BJP Leaders Mount Tricolour On Their Houses

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma and other BJP leaders mounted National Flag on their houses under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on the eve of Independence Day on Monday. Other BJP leaders followed suit and took selfie with the flag.

VD Sharma appealed to people to mount Tricolour atop their houses as India entered Amrit Kaal in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also remembered freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

CM leads Tiranga Yatra

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led Tiranga Yatra in the old city on Monday. Minister Vishvas Sarang, Huzur MLA Rameshwar Sharma and others also took out Tiranga Yatra in their areas to a rousing welcome.