Bhopal: CM, BJP Chief Distribute Voter Slips

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president VD Sharma delivered voter slips to people in Bhopal on Tuesday. Chouhan distributed slips in ward number 24 under Bhopal South Vidhan Sabha constituency.

He visited residence of Congress leader Govind Goel in Civil Lines and handed over the voter slip to him. BJP candidate (Bhopal south) Bhagwandas Sabnani, district BJP president Sumit Pachori and others were present.

State BJP president VD Sharma distributed voter slips in Aditya Avenues, Lalghati under Huzur Vidhan Sabha constituency where Rameshwar Sharma is contesting on BJP ticket. He visited there with supporters.