e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: CM begins one-to-one talk with party MLAs, focuses on Vikas Yatras

Bhopal: CM begins one-to-one talk with party MLAs, focuses on Vikas Yatras

After the non-trust motion was defeated in the House, Chouhan held one-to-one meeting with the party law-makers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan began to hold one-to-one interaction with the party legislators on Thursday.

After the non-trust motion was defeated in the House, Chouhan held one-to-one meeting with the party law-makers.

He urged them to focus on their constituencies. He also told them to take out Vikas Yatras and that the Vikas Yatras would be taken out from February 1 to 15. he will take part in those marches, Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister’s one-to-one meeting with the legislators will be held regularly. Chouhan has conducted a survey of all the constituencies and, on the grounds of the study, he will tell the legislators about their position in their respective constituencies.

Read Also
Bhopal: Husband, in-laws booked for harassing woman for dowry
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Forest dept makes Raveena brand ambassador of herbal fair

Bhopal: Forest dept makes Raveena brand ambassador of herbal fair

Amrit Yuva Kalotsav 2022-23: Dhrupad Vrind, Kuchipudi dance, plays held

Amrit Yuva Kalotsav 2022-23: Dhrupad Vrind, Kuchipudi dance, plays held

Junior National Judo Championships 2022: SAI Bhopal judokas’ clinch 10 medals

Junior National Judo Championships 2022: SAI Bhopal judokas’ clinch 10 medals

Bhopal: Youths make G-20 Rangoli using 75 kg grains to give message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

Bhopal: Youths make G-20 Rangoli using 75 kg grains to give message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship: Behind every winner is a strong team

6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship: Behind every winner is a strong team