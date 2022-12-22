Bhopal: CM begins one-to-one talk with party MLAs, focuses on Vikas Yatras

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan began to hold one-to-one interaction with the party legislators on Thursday.

After the non-trust motion was defeated in the House, Chouhan held one-to-one meeting with the party law-makers.

He urged them to focus on their constituencies. He also told them to take out Vikas Yatras and that the Vikas Yatras would be taken out from February 1 to 15. he will take part in those marches, Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister’s one-to-one meeting with the legislators will be held regularly. Chouhan has conducted a survey of all the constituencies and, on the grounds of the study, he will tell the legislators about their position in their respective constituencies.