Bhopal: CM appeals to consult ENT if voice is coarse for longer time

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to people of the state that in case of common cold and flu, the voice gets cured in 15 days. If the voice is coarse for a longer time, then one must consult a doctor and not ignore it. These are signs that apart from cold and flu, there is some other problem in the body. The CM along with renowned ENT specialist Dr SK Dubey planted neem, peepal and guava saplings on the occasion of World Voice Day on Sunday.

The CM said, ‘This year the theme of World Voice Day is Your Voice Matters. We all know the importance of voice and are familiar with its wonders. ‘Swaraj is my birthright’, ‘Tum mujhe khoon do mein tumhe azaadi dunga’, ‘Mein apni Jhansi nahi dungi’ all of these were a voice. Such voices have changed the direction and course of the world many times.

Babasaheb Ambedkar had said ‘Shikshit raho-Sashakt bano-sangharsh karo’ Such voices have had a wide impact on people and the society. The CM appreciated the initiative of doctors to plant saplings on World Voice Day. He said that the voice is also related to environment. If there is pollution and the environment remains unbalanced, then it affects voice adversely.

If the environment is good, the air will be pure, the body will get pure oxygen and the person will be healthy and the voice will also be fine. Along with ENT doctors, plants also have a contribution in maintaining the voice quality of individuals. In the year 2002, celebration of World Voice Day was begun by ENT surgeons of the US.