Bhopal: CM announces scholarships for Sanskrit University students

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced scholarships for the students studying in Sanskrit University. The scholarship will start from July.

Chouhan made the announcement ahead of the Cabinet meeting held at Vallabh Bhawan. He was addressing the ministers of his cabinet. Students would be able to apply for the scholarship online through a portal.

He said that the scholarship would benefit the students and priests studying Sanskrit language and that all the vacant posts for Sanskrit teachers would be filled soon. So far, 1900 posts have been filled, recruitments are being made on the remaining posts.

Chouhan said that the guest faculty would be hired to teach students Sanskrit until permanent faculties are recruited. He said scholarships would attract more youths and motivate them into learning their traditional language and opting a career based out of that.

Chouhan also directed the officials to hold a meeting of course committee to include Parashuram Charitra and Geeta Saar in the education curriculum.

He said the government will provide honorarium to the priests of the temple. Chouhan said that the people of the general category living below the poverty line would be given benefit of all the government schemes including Sambal Yojana.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 10:54 PM IST