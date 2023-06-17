 Bhopal: CM Advises Leaders From Sagar To Sink Differences
Bhopal: CM Advises Leaders From Sagar To Sink Differences

All the leaders opened a front against Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has advised the leaders from Sagar division to sink their differences and plunge into action for the ensuing election. Chouhan made the statement during an interaction with the leaders of Sagar division on Friday.

He discussed the election-related issues with the members of the core committee from Sagar division. Party’s state president VD Sharma was also present in the meeting. Infighting was rife in the party unit of Sagar division. All the leaders opened a front against Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh.

Chouhan suggested the party leaders to coordinate with each other. All the poll-related issues, including caste equations, figured in the meeting.

It came up in the meeting that the BJP leaders are out to defeat each other. Those who breach discipline, will face the music, Chouhan said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

