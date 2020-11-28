Bhopal: CM addresses 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investment Meet; Land identified for 5K MW power from solar parks in four districts

BHOPAL: The state government has identified land for a 5,000-MW solar park in Morena, Sagar, Damoh and Ratlam districts. Other steps are also being taken to tap solar energy, said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the Third Global Renewable Energy Investment Conference (Third Global RE-Invest Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo) session on Friday through video-conference.

Moreover, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, has approved the setting up of 3,600-MW solar energy parks in Agar, Shajapur, Neemuch, Chhatarpur and Omkareshwar with an estimated investment of Rs 15,000 crore.

The CM has assured that the best results will be achieved by removing all obstacles to promote investment in the renewable energy sector. Investment in the renewable energy sector will be encouraged. Renewable energy accounts for 20 per cent of the state’s total power generation and it will be extended continuously. Inviting investors, Chouhan said MP is an ideal state for investment in this sector. All necessary facilities will be made available to investors.

Chouhan said that today, 5,000 MW renewable energy is being generated, which is 12 times more than the 438 MW being generated in 2012. A 750-MW solar power project was set up in Rewa, which is among the world’s largest projects. The value of power received from this project was the lowest at 2.97 per unit. In the previous years, an investment of Rs 25,000 crore was made in the renewable energy sector.

The possibility of temperatures rising by 2°C by 2050 is also a matter of concern for the entire world. It is necessary to save the environment, save the Earth and continue the pace of development, the CM said. Renewable energy has been considered as the best alternative as it is pure, sure and secure. In the field of renewable energy, MP will be instrumental in fulfilling Prime Minister Modi’s resolve of producing 100,000 MW solar power by 2022 in the renewable energy sector.

Chouhan said 21,500 solar pumps had been set up in MP. The target is to set up 100,000 solar pumps by 2022. For the sale of Akhsay energy equipment, 244 Akshay energy shops have been started in all districts by encouraging private units.

The CM added that 130 MW solar power generation project had been set up in Neemuch in 2014 and a 250-MW capacity project in Mandsaur in 2017. The setting up of 750-MW units at Rewa had created history. For power outlets of such projects in the state, a 2,900-km line and 11 sub-stations are being developed under the Green Energy Corridor. There are 15 power grid sub-stations in the state.

