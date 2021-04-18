Bhopal: Club Literati to organise ‘Bhopal Shakespeare Festival, 2021’

Bhopal: Club Literati is going to organise a ‘Bhopal Shakespeare Festival, 2021’ virtually from April 21-24 to mark the 457th birth anniversary of William Shakespeare.

The theme of the four-day event is ‘Shakespeare and The Brave New World’. The fest will begin with ‘Shake it Up—The Shakespeare Quiz’, on April 21. It is an online virtual quiz based on the life and works of Shakespeare.

A poster-making competition, ‘All’s Well if Drawn Well’, and a storytelling competition, ‘The Winner’s Tale’, will be held on April 22 and 23.

“As Shakespearean times went through several pandemic situations, our participants need to send us a handmade poster showing how Shakespeare is relevant in today’s ‘Brave New World’, which is coping with the current pandemic situation,” says president of the club Seema Raizada. She further says, “Nothing but just a story! All the participants have to do is to write a tale keeping in mind the theme, ‘Shakespeare and the Brave New World’.

The fest will end with ‘As You Like It’—A retelling of Shakespearean scenes just as you like on April 24. The participants have to reframe a scene of their choice from any of Shakespeare’s famous plays and will have to send the organisers a recording of it.

Raizada says the participants can get registered themselves to participate and join them to celebrate the vision and craft of the Bard. Registration is compulsory for all to participate in any event. And it has already begun.

The link for registration is https://forms.gle/QLP2KAhReSvDFePt6. For further queries, one can mail on ourclubliterati@gmail.com or send a message on Instagram or facebook@club literati. Once registered, participants can join the Whatsapp group of the club for regular updates.