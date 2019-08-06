Bhopal: Club Literati organise ‘Phir Ek Baar Kabir’

BHOPAL: Club Literati organised an event to understand, celebrate and imbibe the teachings of poet and Saint Kabir Das at Baithak - The Art House on Monday.

The event ‘Phir Ek Baar Kabir’ focused on unfurling the meanings of couplets written by the poet, and make sense of them in lives today.

It revolved around audience participation. Every attendee read out a couplet by Kabir, explained what it meant to them, and related it with their own life experiences. There was also a rapid fire quiz based on what is known of Kabir’s life.

The audience was made up of grey-haired lovers of the poet works, as well as young protégés that were inspired by the strong essence of universal humanhood that comes through with all works of Kabir.

Hindi poet Dr. Udyan Bajpai presided over the discussion. Amongst the chief speakers were Seema Raizada, Achla Bhasin and Anoop Shukla. The event was eloquently anchored by Archana Zulfiqar. It was a fulfilling experience for all as questions about lifestyle, living and thoughts about how to live and love life, were asked and answered. “We hope to continue to help people explore their inner confusions, admirations, and to find the answers that lie within us all. As Kabir said the only place you’ll find faith is within your own self,” said Seema Raizada, President of Club Literati.