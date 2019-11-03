Bhopal: Cloudy weather to persist in state capital, may receive hails too

BHOPAL: Cloudy weather will continue to cover the state capital, along with Indore, Hoshangabad, Ujjain and Jabalpur divisions for the next four to five days, due to severe cyclonic storm Maha. Many places of the said districts may experience hails too.

Western and central parts of MP recorded scattered light rain during last 24 hours. Manasa and Banpura recorded 30mm while Neemuch recorded 20mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

All these weather conditions can be attributed to the severe cyclonic storm Maha over the east central Arabian Sea and the western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir.

This severe cyclone is moving away north/northwestwards and the western disturbance is moving away east/northeastwards. After 24 hours, the cyclone would recurve in the east/northeast direction.

As per the meteorological department, the southern and central parts i.e. places like Raisen, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Tikamgarh and Damoh would witness scattered light rain and thundershowers for the next 24 hours.

As the cyclone moves further in east, northeast direction, the rainfall intensity will increase and the western and southern parts of the state would come under the grip of light to moderate rain accompanied by strong winds. Places like Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Pachmarhi and Betul may be the ones to witness these rains.

This weather conditions will result in delay of sowing Rabi crops in MP.