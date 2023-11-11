Bhopal: Cloudy Weather On Diwali, Light Rain After Fest

Representative Image | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather will remain cloudy on Diwali and light rain is likely to occur after the festival in Madhya Pradesh.

As the moisture feeding continues from Arabian sea, clouds will appear and lead to drop in temperature, meteorological department officials said.

Department officials said fog and cold may set in after November 11. This will lead to drop in day and night temperatures. The main reason is fresh snowfall caused in hilly areas and western disturbance.

Western disturbance may become active in Bay of Bengal after Diwali. Apart from this, due to other cyclones also being active, light rain may occur in several parts of the state. Rain may occur in Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Raisen and Vidisha district due to effect of disturbance.

