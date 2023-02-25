Bhopal: Clouds, light rain likely in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Clouds may appear by month end, which may cause light rain and break the ongoing dry spell, meteorological department senior officer Ved Pratap Singh said. This is because western disturbance is approaching Western Himalayas on February 28, which may induce a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana.

On Saturday, day temperature was 5 degrees above normal at many places in the state. At few places, it was 6 to 7 degrees above normal.

Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius, which was 4.5 degrees above normal. Its night temperature was 13.4 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius, which was 2.1 degrees above normal. Its night temperature at 15.4 degrees Celsius was 2.6 degrees above normal.

Day temperature was 7.1 degrees above normal in Rajgarh while in Shivpuri, it was 6.2 degrees above normal on Saturday. Rajgarh recorded maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius. Shivpuri’s day temperature was 34 degrees Celsius.