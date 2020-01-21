Bhopal: Cloud cover, rain & humid winds to keep minimum temp above normal

BHOPAL: Night as well day temperatures soared all over the state on Tuesday. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 27.8 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 11.4 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 28.5 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 12.6 degree Celsius.

As per meteorology department, the rise in temperature was because of a confluence zone which formed over state as the southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal merged with dry and cold northwesterly winds in East and Central parts. Due to the merging of these winds, unseasonal light to moderate rain occurred in the region. During the next two days, the minimum temperature will remain above normal due to cloud cover, rain and humid winds.

CITIES RISE IN TEMPERATURE

Pachmarhi 4.8 °C

Ratlam 3.8 °C

Indore 3.8 °C

Sheopur 3 °C

Ujjain 3.4 °C

Jabalpur 5.8 °C

Damoh 5.5 °C

Bhopal 5 °C