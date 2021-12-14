Bhopal: Cloth traders stage protest against GST hike, leave for Indore for state-level meet

Bhopal: The cloth traders in the city, agitated over the proposed hike on GST on clothes, staged a protest here on Tuesday and later left for Indore for a meeting of the Madhya Pradesh cloth traders’ union to formulate an action plan.

Cloth traders, reportedly, are planning to shut cloth market to protest against hike in GST from 5% to 12%.

The president of Bhopal cloth union Kanhaiyalal Israni said, “The prices of clothes have increased by 25% in past one year. People do not have enough income to buy such expensive clothes, leading to the downfall of our business.

The traders from across the state will decide on when to hold the demonstration and when to shut their shops from at the meeting in Indore.

