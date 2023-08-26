Bhopal: Climate Change Drought Could Surge In Parts Of State In Mid & End Of Century | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Climate change impact assessments on water, forestry, agriculture and health sectors were carried out in Madhya Pradesh.

As per climate change vulnerability assessment report for Madhya Pradesh, various assessments for a moderate emission scenario have been made and one of them says that projected drought conditions are likely to increase and decrease in different districts.

There is possibility of increase in drought conditions in some parts of Madhya Pradesh (parts of Morena, Sheopur, Tikamgarh, Shivpuri, Gwalior and Datia districts) towards mid- century and end of the century.

Districts of West Nimar, Indore, Dewas and Dhar are projected to get some reprieve in drought conditions towards mid and end of the century. This has been stated in Government of Madhya Pradesh’s State Wild Life Action Plan 2023-2043.

The aforesaid things have been mentioned in the chapter ‘Integrating Climate Change on Wild Life’. Under the head ‘Impact Assessment for Forests’, the study suggests that ongoing and projected climate change presents both an opportunity and a threat to forests of Madhya Pradesh.

The opportunity comes by way of increased net primary productivity in different parts of the state. The dry teak forests are most vulnerable to the impact of climate change followed by southern dry mixed deciduous forests and northern dry mixed deciduous forests.

The vegetation distribution indicates that vegetation or forest types will undergo change under projected climate change. The forests in the districts of Bhind, Datia and Gwalior are extremely vulnerable while the forests in the districts of Dindori are projected to be least vulnerable to climate change impact towards mid-century.

Forests in 17 districts will be impacted towards the end of the current century. The ill-effects of climate change are being felt over the last five years. The report states that in Madhya Pradesh, there is Environmental Planning and Co-ordination Organisation (EPCO) as a nodal agency to deal with climate change.

But still various life sustaining departments such as forests, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries and the departments that consume natural resources and invariably pollute or degrade them never provide data and probable to EPCO for developing mitigation and adaptation measures.

The report suggests commissioning of a detailed study to understand the impacts of climate change on forest health and its productivity in different types. It also opines imparting training to forest officials to help integrate climate change concerns in forest planning and management.

Read Also Indore: Jobs Offered To 183 Youths In Private Companies

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)