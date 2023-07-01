Bhopal: ‘Climate Change Affecting Vegetation, Outdoor Activities In Our Country’ | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Climate change has impacted many countries. Nigeria, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are no exception. While battling with adverse effects of climate change, the three countries are focusing on education, preserving culture and improving international relations.

This was delegates of Nigeria, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan who came to attend the Civil 20 Sewa Summit 2023 in Bhopal told Free Press.

Held under the aegis of G20, the summit was held at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre on Saturday.

Speaking to Free Press, Maria from Kazakhsthan said the temperature in her country would come down to minus 30 degrees in winter. Now, weather is becoming warm, which is impacting vegetation.

"Turkmenistan Government Was Taking The Steps To Impart Education While Preserving The Culture"

Russian and Kazak languages are spoken in her country. But Kazak is more common. Kazakhsthan was trying to develop the Covid vaccine but vaccine developed by Russia and other countries were introduced first.

Turkmenistan’s Akmenli Hommodova told Free Press that climate change was the biggest challenge her country faced. Outdoor activities are becoming difficult due to rise in mercury level.

Talking about the changing culture under influence of globalisation, she said Turkmenistan government was taking the steps to impart education while preserving the culture.

Three International-Level Universities Had Been Opened In Her Country

It is mandatory for everyone to receive education till high school, which is free. She informed that three international-level universities had been opened in her country. “Turkmenistan is focusing on education so that youths become professionals,” she said.

Nigerian participant Akah Precious Gitiemena acknowledged that his country too was facing consequences of climate change. To counter it, he laid emphasis on informing people about what is likely to take place.

Claiming that his country’s economy has recovered from Covid-19 downfall, he added that his country was focusing more on education. Education minister approved 15 more universities in the country, he added.