Bhopal: Clerk Posted In Raisen Caught Taking Bribe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police here on Monday arrested a clerk posted in Raisen district treasury office for taking bribe of Rs 3,000 from a person. SP Manu Vyas said complainant Durgadas Rai, a retired teacher and resident of Vidisha, had filed the complaint to police, stating that clerk Naveen Vishwakarma posted in the office of treasury, was demanding Rs 10,000 to release his national pension scheme amount.

He had retired on May 31 and was waiting to get the amount. The teacher who is also physically challenged asked to reduced the amount. Naveen agreed to release the amount after taking Rs 8,000. Earlier the complainant was having Rs 5,000. He had handed over the amount to the clerk who released a part amount of his NPS on July 23. The complainant was instructed to bring pending amount of Rs 3,000 on Monday. The Lokayukta police registered the case. After verification, a trap team led by inspector Manoj Patwa Vikas Patel and others caught the accused.

