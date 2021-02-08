Bhopal: Clear dues or be ready for supply stoppage, says NTPC

Bhopal: The power generation company NTPC has issued a notice to the state Power Management Corporation Limited (MPPMCL) saying that it will stop electricity supply. NTPC has clearly said if its dues are not cleared by Thursday, it will stop power supply. MPPMCL owes Rs 4,000 crore to NTPC, which has been pending for several months. The state gets 5,100 MW power from NTPC. As the state's demand for electricity has declined, the government has begun to take 2,000 MW power from NTPC.

Despite taking less amount of electricity, the state has to pay a fixed charge of Rs 1,500 core to the corporation every year. This is done according to the agreement inked between the power generation giant and the government. If NTPC stops power supply, the state may be in big trouble. The power management company buys and sells electricity on behalf of the state government. In January too, NTPC issued notices to six states asking them to pay power dues. After the NTPC notice, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had to intervene in the matter. The NTPC gave relief for a few days, but as the MPPMCL did not pay a single penny, the electricity generation firm has given an ultimatum to the organisation. The NTPC's notice has rattled the energy department. If the power supply is stopped, there may be big problem in the state.