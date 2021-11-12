Bhopal: Classical vocalist performs to packed house

Bhopal: An eight-day concert ‘Sanskriti aur Prakriti’ began with a houseful performance of classical singer Kaushiki Chakraborty at Bharat Bhavan on Thursday.

The Antrang Hall of the Bhawan was packed to capacity for the concert of the classical vocalist. Most of the audiences were without masks. And of course, there was no question of social distancing. This was the first grand event, organised by Bhavan after the second wave of Covid-19.

The 41-year-old Kaushiki who belongs to Patiala gharana presented raag ‘Vihag’. She also presented some more ragas which mesmerised the audience.

Kaushiki attended Sangeet Research Academy, and was one of the exponents of Patiala gharana. Her repertoire covers Khyals and semi-classical Thumris. She is the daughter of Hindustani classical vocalist, Ajoy Chakraborty and she has held performances with her husband, Parthasarathi Desikan.

In her recitals, she presents a mature and rhythmical swing succeeded by unrestrained taans in three-and-a-half octaves.Besides, audience also enjoyed the violin Saptak. A painting exhibition of tribal artists including Padma Shri Bhuri Bai was also inaugurated. Principal Secretary, Culture, Sheo Sekhar Shukla and author Padma Shree Kapil Tiwari were also present on the occasion.

Friday, November 12, 2021, 12:10 AM IST