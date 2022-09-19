Bhopal: Classical songs, kathak, guitar recital presented 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Classical songs, kathak and guitar recital were presented under Sangeet Prasang at Ravindra Bhavan in the city on Monday evening.

The Directorate of Culture organised the event in memory of musicologist Pt Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande. The concert began with a kathak recital by Swati Sanjay Pillai and her troupe from Bhopal. They started with Ganesh Vandana in Raga Bhopali.

It was followed by 45-minutes guitar recital by Manish Pingale from Mumbai. He chose raga Shyam Kalyan to start his performance. He presented a folk tune of Kaharva in Raga Kirwani of Carnatic music. Manoj Patidar accompanied him on tabla.

The event ended with the performance by classical vocalist Nabaneeta Choudhary from Delhi. Arshad Khan accompanied her on tabla and Zakir Dholpuri on harmonium.