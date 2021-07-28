Bhopal: Classical musical concert at Gamak

Bhopal: Singer Ravi Shankar Dixit and his troupe presented Khayal songs in raag Yaman on Wednesday evening. It was a part of the ongoing online series ‘Gamak,’ organised by Madhya Pradesh Culture Department in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The troupe from Bhopal began with alaap in raag Bageshri. It was followed by bada and chhota khayal songs in raag Yaman, ek and teen taal. They also presented tarana in teen taal. Jitendra Sharma accompanied him on harmonium and Anurag Prajapati on tabla. The concert ended with a sarangi recital by Ishaq Khan and troupe from Bhopal. Khan who belongs to Gwalior gharana presented bada and chhota khayal in raag shuddha sarang in ek taal. Ravindra Taak accompanied him on tabla. Ustad Allahuddin Khan Sangeet evam Kala Akademi organised the one hour online concert. It was streamed on the YouTube channel of the culture department-https://youtu.be/cwDXeB6P7w4 and https://youtu.be/bEe_ZZukdC8.