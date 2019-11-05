Bhopal: Class three employees’ first-phase agitation to begin tomorrow

BHOPAL: First phase of agitation by class three employees of the state government will begin from Thursday. In the first phase protests will be held at block and tehsil level.

Madhya Pradesh Tritya Varg Shaskiya Karmchari Sangh had earlier submitted a memorandum and a demand letter to the government authorities asking them to be fulfilled in a prescribed time frame. On Failure of which, Sangh had warned of three-phase protest starting from block and tehsil level and a grand conclusion in the state capital.

Main demands of the class three employees include increasing DA by 5%, approval of all allowances at par with centre in accordance with seventh pay commission, removing anomalies from pay structure of various cadre, implementing recommendations of Rameshchandra Committee etc.

Vice president of the sangh, Laxmi Narayan Sharma said that they were demanding only what the government had promised and lies pending. A review meeting of leaders was held at divisional headquarters at Rewa, Gwalior, Shahdol for the protest to be held on Thursday.

In the second phase, protest will be held at district level on December 11 while the final phase of protest will be organised on January 17 in Bhopal where representatives from all across the state will gather in the state capital.