Bhopal: Class 9 Student Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances | representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl died under suspicious circumstances at her house in Gandhi Nagar late Wednesday night, the police said. The police added that her kin termed her death to have occurred after she lost consciousness. The doctors, however, have spotted strangulation marks on her throat.

Investigating officer (IO) Prabha Sharma said that the girl who died has been identified as Sonia Govinani. She was a student of Class 9 at a private school in Bhopal. On Wednesday night, her family members found her unconscious in her room. They rushed her to a hospital, who declared her dead on arrival.

IO Sharma said that when the doctors were questioned, they told the cops that they had spotted strangulation marks on her neck, which raises suspicion over the cause of death.

The girl’s father Narayan on being questioned told police that his daughter fainted while playing, and he was unaware how strangulation marks surfaced on her throat. Sharma said that a probe has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of her death.

