Bhopal: Class-9 student commits suicide, reason unknown

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A class-9 student allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling at his resident in Bhopal late Saturday evening, police said on Sunday.

The student, identified as Arun Ahirwar, 14, a resident of Marathi Muhalla, reportedly used his mother's ‘Sari’ to hang himself.

Police said that nothing was recovered from spot that could help to establish the reason of suicide.

According to police, Arun’s mother works at JP Hospital, while his father stays away from family for past two years.

On Saturday evening, he was alone at home as his mother had gone to officer and his two brothers were out of house to participate in Ganesh Aarti.

When the brothers returned they found Arun hanging from the ceiling.

On getting information, a team of police from Arera Hills police station reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

The police said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:45 AM IST