Bhopal: Class 8 student ends life

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Depressed due to poor performance in studies, a student of Class 8 committed suicide by hanging himself in Misrod, the police said on Saturday.

Misrod police station house officer Ras Bihari Sharma told Free Press that Sahil Patel, a student of Class 8, committed suicide. The police recovered a suicide note from the spot, in which the boy had mentioned about his poor performance in academics. His family members said he used to remain gloomy and depressed as he had failed in exams repeatedly.

Sahil’s parents left home as usual for work on Friday morning. His sister also went outside. During this, Sahil hanged himself inside the house. When his parents returned, they called out to him. Met with no response, they went to his room and found find him hanging.