Bhopal: Class 7 Student Hangs Self In Chhola

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A seventh standard student called Mohit, residing in Chhola locality of the city, hanged himself to death following a dispute with his neighbour on Friday.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning. Chhola police station house officer (SHO) Suresh Chandra Nagar said the victim has been identified as Mohit Ahirwar (15). He used to reside in Shankar Nagar of Chhola along with his family.

On Thursday evening, while playing outside his house, he uprooted a flag mounted on the terrace of his neighbour. When his neighbour, a 40-year-old woman, came to know about this she went to his house and landed into an argument with Mohit’s grandfather and uncle Mahendra.

Mohit allegedly faced verbal abuse from his grandfather for the act. He felt humiliated and went to his room. On Saturday morning his kin discovered his lifeless body hanging from the ceiling. The police sent his body for post-mortem.

