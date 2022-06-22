e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Class 10 marks to be basis for admission in polytechnics

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Admission to diploma courses in engineering branches in polytechnic colleges will now be done on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in class 10.

In the academic session 2022-23, admission in diploma engineering courses conducted in polytechnic colleges of Madhya Pradesh will be done on the basis of marks obtained in class 10 examinations.

Earlier, an entrance test was conducted by Professional Examination Board for admission in diploma courses in polytechnic colleges.

Read Also
Bhopal: In CM’s hometown, Shahganj nagar parishad becomes first of its kind Samras urban local...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Class 10 marks to be basis for admission in polytechnics

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reaches 'Matoshree' after...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reaches 'Matoshree' after...

UPSC declares civil services prelims result, over 13,000 declared successful

UPSC declares civil services prelims result, over 13,000 declared successful

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale gets bail arrested over objectionable post case against Sharad Pawar

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale gets bail arrested over objectionable post case against Sharad Pawar

CBI books DHFL in biggest loan fraud case of Rs 34,615 crore

CBI books DHFL in biggest loan fraud case of Rs 34,615 crore

Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'If Shiv Sainiks ask me to resign, I am ready,' says CM Uddhav...

Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'If Shiv Sainiks ask me to resign, I am ready,' says CM Uddhav...