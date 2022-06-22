Bhopal: Class 10 marks to be basis for admission in polytechnics

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Admission to diploma courses in engineering branches in polytechnic colleges will now be done on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in class 10.

Earlier, an entrance test was conducted by Professional Examination Board for admission in diploma courses in polytechnic colleges.