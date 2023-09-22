Bhopal: Clash Erupts Between Nayak Supporters And Rivals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress’s Jan Aakrosh Yatra faced agitation in Pawai, when the supporters of former minister Mukesh Nayak came face to face with their rivals on Thursday. Former PCC president Arun Yadav was also present in the Yatra. The Congress party is taking out the Jan Aakrosh Yatra from September 19, but on the third day the Yatra faced agitation within party members. A video went viral on social media in which Congressmen were seen raising slogans against leader Mukesh Nayak.

Meanwhile, Nayak supporters also came in front and had heated arguments in the form of slogans. Later, senior Congress leaders including Arun Yadav came in between and tried to pacify the supporters. Sources informed that Nayak is trying to find foothold in his political career once again from Pawai constituency. Earlier he had represented the constituency, but he was defeated by lesser known BJP leader in the assembly elections of 2018. The BJP took jibe on the issue and claimed that the Congress’s Sanatan Virodhi Yatra is facing agitation from their own people.

