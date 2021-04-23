Bhopal: Civil groups demand a regular supply of electricity, say power cuts for maintenance should be stopped

BHOPAL: Frequent power cuts-besides the longer ones for maintenanceóhave added to the problems for the Covid patients who are at home in isolation. Some patients are also using oxygen instruments at home that get disrupted with a power cut.

"Five members of my family are at home put under isolation after being detected with mild Covid symptoms. They are all staying in separate rooms but frequent power cuts adds to their suffering," said Pooja, who stays in the Gandhinagar locality.

This story is not only about Pooja from Gandhinagar, but there are also several such reports from different parts of the state capital. Severe heat conditions have made most of the patients more dependent upon regular power supply for a reprieve.

In another incident in Rewa, patients admitted in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGMC) had to suffer because of the power outage. The condition of several patients deteriorated as the oxygen machines stopped working.