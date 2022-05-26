e-Paper Get App

Bhopal civic body polls: With ward reservations, many local stalwarts left high & dry

Options available with last elected council members- shift to new ward or field spouse

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 11:36 PM IST
Local political leaders sharing light moments after the process of the ward reservation was completed for the BMC polls in Bhopal on Wednesday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Ward reservation rejig has upset the equations of many stalwart local politicians who now will have to explore other seats as their existing seats have been reserved under other categories.

The last elected council members either would have to shift to other wards or field their spouses in the upcoming BMC polls.

There are a total 85 wards in the state capital including 5 wards of Kolar— satellite township. Entire political arithmetic has been changed with reservation of wards, as per political observers. Though former corporators from both BJP and Congress suffered blows due to the reservation, the saffron party was mostly hit as they were more in numbers in the last elected council.

Upset lot from Congress

Candidates (wards) Previous ---- New Reservations

  • Amit Sharma (31/UR) ---- OBC (woman)

  • Monu Saxena (27/UR) ----Unreserved woman

  • Sima Saxena (30/UR/F) ----Unreserved

  • Moh Sagir (43)---- Unreserved woman

  • Mod Saood(5) ----OBC

Upset lot from BJP

Candidates (wards) Previous -------New Reservations

Krishna Mohan Soni(2) ------Unreserved woman

Manoj Rathore(7)------Unreserved woman

Mahesh Makwana (10) -----Unreserved woman

Surjit Singh(51/OBC male) -----Unreserved woman

Pawan Borana (81/ SC) -----SC Woman

Bhupesh Mali (82/UR male) -----Unreserved woman

Manful Mina (83/OBC/ F) -----OBC male

Dinesh Yadav(35/UR) -----OBC woman

Similarly, wards of Shahwar Mansoori, Raisa Malik, Abdul Safiq, Rambabu Patidar, Girish Sharma, Tulsa Verma, Manoj Chaubey have been changed so they will have to explore prospect of new wards to contest elections. They may bat for their wives also.

