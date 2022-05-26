Bhopal civic body polls: With ward reservations, many local stalwarts left high & dry

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Ward reservation rejig has upset the equations of many stalwart local politicians who now will have to explore other seats as their existing seats have been reserved under other categories.
The last elected council members either would have to shift to other wards or field their spouses in the upcoming BMC polls.
There are a total 85 wards in the state capital including 5 wards of Kolar— satellite township. Entire political arithmetic has been changed with reservation of wards, as per political observers. Though former corporators from both BJP and Congress suffered blows due to the reservation, the saffron party was mostly hit as they were more in numbers in the last elected council.
Upset lot from Congress
Candidates (wards) Previous ---- New Reservations
Amit Sharma (31/UR) ---- OBC (woman)
Monu Saxena (27/UR) ----Unreserved woman
Sima Saxena (30/UR/F) ----Unreserved
Moh Sagir (43)---- Unreserved woman
Mod Saood(5) ----OBC
Upset lot from BJP
Candidates (wards) Previous -------New Reservations
Krishna Mohan Soni(2) ------Unreserved woman
Manoj Rathore(7)------Unreserved woman
Mahesh Makwana (10) -----Unreserved woman
Surjit Singh(51/OBC male) -----Unreserved woman
Pawan Borana (81/ SC) -----SC Woman
Bhupesh Mali (82/UR male) -----Unreserved woman
Manful Mina (83/OBC/ F) -----OBC male
Dinesh Yadav(35/UR) -----OBC woman
Similarly, wards of Shahwar Mansoori, Raisa Malik, Abdul Safiq, Rambabu Patidar, Girish Sharma, Tulsa Verma, Manoj Chaubey have been changed so they will have to explore prospect of new wards to contest elections. They may bat for their wives also.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)