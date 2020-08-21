Bhopal: Civic body chalks out plan to improve its Swachhata ranking

BHOPAL: Preventing sewage contamination in potable water, strengthening door-to-door waste collection, garbage segregation and processing and regular sweeping in market areas are among a few steps that Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) thinks will help it in improving its ranking in Swachhata Survekshan.

Also there will be a great focus on public awareness as the citizen feedback. The municipal body thus will pay special attention towards engaging the public and ensuring their participation.

The state capital has fared well in the cleanliness survey 2020 by obtaining 7th rank in India, which is an improvement compared to last year’s survey results. It was ranked 19th last year. The civic body now is geared up to match Indore’s performance and is eyeing the number 1 title in the next survey.

The civic body has started focusing on new sewage treatment plants (STP) to ensure the water bodies remain clean. Ten new STP’s will soon start their operations. The BMC has to address the issue of road sweeping and sanitation around big markets. The sanitation workers would sweep the roads thrice a day during the survey, but the frequency has now reduced to once and hardly twice. The condition of the busy commercial areas and markers is far from okay.