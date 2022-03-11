Bhopal: City's Rageshwari bags first position in National Youth Parliament Fest

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Rageshwari Anjana from Bhopal has got the first position in the Third National Youth Parliament Festival-2022. The fest was organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India at the Central Hall of Parliament on Thursday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, minister of youth affairs and sports and information broadcasting Anurag Thakur, minister of state for youth affairs and sports and home Nisith Pramanik and other guests presented the winners with certificates and mementos. The first prize winner was awarded Rs 2 lakh in cash. The result of the contest was declared on Friday.

On this achievement, State Director Nehru Yuva Kendra RN Tyagi, Deputy Director Dr. Surendra Shukla, State-level contest judges Dr. Sudhir Kumar Sharma, Dr. Mamta Ikka, Dr. Tapasya Tomar, Dr. Kusum Kashyap and Dr. Raman Singh Solanki congratulated and extended their best wishes. While congratulating the State Director RN Tyagi, said that other participants would also be inspired by this achievement, and would play their important role in nation building.

