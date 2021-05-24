Bhopal: City's main markets won't reopen on June 1

The government plans to restart the shops in the colonies. However, among the big markets in the colonies, only those selling essential commodities will be allowed to resume. They will be allowed to do so till 8pm.

Restaurants and hotels will not be allowed to reopen now. Permission to reopen hotels and restaurants will be given only after seeing the number of cases.

Government and private offices will restart with 25% of staff. Besides that, a few items will be allowed for home delivery. The state administration plans to start a district-wise unlocking process.

Plans are also afoot to allow the restarting of main markets in those areas where the number of cases is very few. In other places, however, only shops which are selling essential goods will be allowed to restart.