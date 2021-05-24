Bhopal: City's main markets won't reopen on June 1

BHOPAL: The unlocking process in the state is going to start on June 1. But the main markets in Bhopal will not be reopened. The administration will not allow reopening of Old Bhopal, New Market, Bairagarh, Number 10 Market, Bittan Market and those located in the areas around the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) factory. The administration is mulling over restarting of these markets on June 7. Only shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to reopen.
A decision will, however, be taken after considering the number of cases that come up by the end of this month. The number of Covid-19 cases still clocks more than 500 days in Bhopal. On Sunday, 572 new cases were reported. The positivity rate is still so high that the administration has decided not to allow reopening of the main markets.
The government plans to restart the shops in the colonies. However, among the big markets in the colonies, only those selling essential commodities will be allowed to resume. They will be allowed to do so till 8pm.
Restaurants and hotels will not be allowed to reopen now. Permission to reopen hotels and restaurants will be given only after seeing the number of cases.
Government and private offices will restart with 25% of staff. Besides that, a few items will be allowed for home delivery. The state administration plans to start a district-wise unlocking process.
Plans are also afoot to allow the restarting of main markets in those areas where the number of cases is very few. In other places, however, only shops which are selling essential goods will be allowed to restart.
