Bhopal: City wakes up to chilly morning as winter sets in

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With winter season spreading its wings, cold has increased during the morning and evening hours. People have started to wear the warm clothes. The mercury level is expected to drop down further in coming days.

On Saturday, people in Bhopal woke up to a chilly morning. The cold forced them to look for sweaters and jackets to keep themselves warm. Saturday was the first cold day in Bhopal.

On Saturday, Bhopal’s maximum temperature was 17.5 degrees Celsius. Weather department said that in some places of state, minimum temperature was below normal.

According to meteorological department, cold was intense during morning hours in state capital. However, mercury is yet to take the plunge to bring in the chilly weather. The reason is this that there is no active western disturbance as of now. Moreover, there has been no snowfall in Kashmir valley and Himalayan terrains. The winds are not blowing fully northerly.

He said that in want of active western disturbance, people will have to wait for some more days to bone biting cold conditions. Till then, light cold conditions will prevail across the state.

In the meantime, as more than mild cold has started to pinch the skin, people have started showing interest in visiting the woolen clothes to purchase brand new warm clothes. As of now, sale of warm clothes is luke warm as less people are turning up at the shops but as the cold will increase, rush of people to warm cloth shops will increase subsequently.