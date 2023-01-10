Bhopal: City to host first women’s ITF tourney

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is all set to host the first women’s ITF (International Tennis Federation) tournament at Arera Club from January 16 to 22.

According to an official announcement, 13 countries have confirmed their participation in the tournament. Players that are going to take part in the tournament are Nigina Abduraimova of Uzbekistan (World Rank 170), Joanne Zuger (World Rank 188) from Switzerland, and Carole Monnet (World Rank 208) from France.

India’s number one and two Karman Kaur Thandi (world rank 264) and Ankita Raina (world rank 284) will also participate in the tournament.

Players will begin arriving on January 12 to familiarise themselves with the local conditions. All the facilities of the club are being spruced up and all four courts are being resurfaced.

The qualifying round will begin on January 15, and the main tournament will start on January 16. The semi-final and final will take place on January 21and 22 respectively. Entry will be free for everyone, and all Covid norms will be mandatory.