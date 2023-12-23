Bhopal: City Theatre Artiste Apoorv Shukla Dies In Penury | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A theatre artiste Apoorv Shukla, who was suffering from liver failure for a long time, died at Rain Basera of Hamidia Hospital on Wednesday. Shukla was living in Rain Basera for about one and a half months.

After the news of his demise came to light, several people paid tribute to him on social media, however, even four people could not gather for his last rite. Among those who came forward to support were two youths from Muslim community.

Shukla was fond of theatre from childhood. Due to his dedication in playing his character in the drama, he got small roles in films also. He also worked with Prakash Jha Production House and TV shows like Crime Petrol.

He was the single child of his parents Pankaj Shukla (journalist) and Indira Shukla (advocate).