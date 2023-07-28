Bhopal: City Sees Surge In Conjunctivitis Cases | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Conjunctivitis cases are on rise in the city due to humid weather conditions and rain. Multiple cases of the contagious infections are being reported especially among children in the state capital.

To break the chain of transmission of the contagious infection, educational institutes and coaching centers have asked the affected-students not to attend classes till they fully recover.

While in some cities in other states, the schools have been closed in wake of the infection spread, the local administration here has so far not taken any decision in this regard. Doctors have cautioned people to take required precautions against the ‘highly contagious’ infection.

They have also advised people to practice appropriate hygiene to check infection spread. The conjunctivitis cases are reported every year during monsoon season, patients complain of redness in eyes, itching, watering and sometimes discharge, said the doctors.

Dr Lalit Shrivastava, ophthalmologist, said, “ Eye flu is a seasonal infection which is reported in the rainy season due to humid weather and continuous rain.

People should take precautions to check the spread.” Dr Rakesh Shrivastava, civil surgeon JP Hospital, said, “Cases are on rise but there is no reason to worry as required steps are being taken to check infection spread. Eye flu is normal in the rainy season.”

National Health Mission (NHM) Advisory To Prevent Eye Flu

1. Wash hands as necessary before touching eyes

2. Patients should keep his towel, pillow, eye drops etc. used items separately from other family members.

3. Avoid using swimming pools and ponds

4. Do not use eye cosmetics.

5. Wash any discharge around eyes with a clean, damp cloth several times a day.

6. Do not use any drop without consulting the doctor

