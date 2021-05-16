Bhopal: City residents in a pickle over rising grocery, veggie prices

Bhopal: With the city under lockdown for more than a month now, the people are finding it difficult to fulfil their basic needs. All shops, barring drugstores, are closed. Milk sellers are allowed to open their outlets for two hours from 7 am to 9 am and vegetables and fruits can be sold on handcarts.

The arrangements made by the administration for online supply of groceries are inadequate. Online stores are taking more than a week to supply orders, many items are not available and sellers on handcarts have hiked the prices of vegetables and fruits. The prices of edible oils and pulses have gone up.

The lockdown was enforced in the city on April 13 and, since then, it is being extended in instalments. On Sunday, it was announced that the city will now remain closed till May 24. And there is no certainty that the curbs will not be extended further.

Professor Babita Agrawal, who lives in Narayan Nagar, says that the thelawallahs have raised the prices of vegetables and fruits. They are selling apples for Rs 300-400 per kg and mangoes for Rs 150 kg—a big jump from the prices that prevailed when the lockdown was enforced,” she says.

“We were sure that lockdown won’t be enforced as the chief minister kept on insisting that he was against lockdowns. However, a lockdown was suddenly announced on the night of April 12 without any notice,” she says.