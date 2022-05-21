Bhopal: City residents give mixed response to excise duty slash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central government on Saturday reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre and gas cylinder by Rs 200. With this, petrol will be cheaper by Rs 9.50 and diesel by Rs 7 per litre, according to information received here.

At present, the government charges Rs 27.90 on petrol and Rs 21.80 on diesel as excise duty. After this deduction, excise duty on petrol will be Rs 19.90 and on diesel Rs 15.80. It will make petrol cheaper by Rs 9.50 and diesel by Rs 7 per litre across the country.

The rate reduction saw mixed response from people in the city. Housewife and Artist Vibha Shrivasta said that this reduction is merely an election stunt as MP, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan will go to polls to elect members of the assembly and voters in the state will elect representatives for urban local bodies this year.

She further added that the government will again increase the rates and compensate losses once the elections are over. Another housewife Swati Jain living in Ashoka Garden area said that this reduction will be helpful in her house budget and let her save some money as the fuel price reduction will affect the price of fruits and vegetables and direct reduction in price of gas cylinder is a big relief.

Aditya, a student who hails from Narsinghpur and studies in Bhopal said that the rate reduction will be very helpful for him and he has to be less dependent on the money he gets from his house as this will also reduce the price of edibles.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:27 PM IST