Bhopal: City reels under hot, sultry weather, temperature breaches 40-degree mark

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal reeled under hot and sultry weather for third consecutive day on Tuesday. City’s day temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius, according to meteorological department.

The intense heat added to discomfort. Fourteen districts recorded maximum temperature of more than 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 25.7 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded day temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius. Its minimum temperature was 24 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, moderate thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur in Anuppur, Amarkantak. Light thunderstorm with lightning will occur in Dindori Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla and Singrauli districts in afternoon hours.

High velocity gusty winds blew in Shahdol, Mandla, Singrauli, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Anuppur, Jabalpur, Panna, Chhatarpur, Rewa and Sidhi districts in last 24 hours.

Meteorological department senior officer Ved Prakash Singh said, “MP will not have any impact of Mocha cyclone. Light rain is due to western disturbance. Day temperature may hover around 42 degrees Celsius in some parts of the state.”