Bhopal: City records 13.4° C minimum temperature

Bhopal: The state capital recorded the minimum temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours, the weather office said.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in the state capital was 29.3 degrees Celsius.

The dry northerlies added chilliness to the weather, as the sun remained mellow throughout the day.

Mandla and Raisen districts recorded the lowest temperature of 10 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather office, there was no major change in the temperature in the past 24 hours.

The sky will remain clear in the next 48 hours with no change in the minimum or maximum temperature.

The residents have begun to enjoy the sunlight at noon sitting their rooftops.

The day temperature of Wednesday was slightly higher than Tuesday’s. The night temperature, however, fell and it became cold, but there was no smog as was witnessed after Diwali.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 01:08 AM IST