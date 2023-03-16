Bhopal: City, other parts record sharp rise in night temperature

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sharp rise in night temperature was recorded in Bhopal and other places on Thursday. The capital city recorded 21.4 degrees Celsius night temperature after a rise of 2.6 degrees Celsius while it recorded a day temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 32.0 degrees Celsius day temperature and 18.7 degrees Celsius night temperature. Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Rajgrah, Sagar, Satna and Damoh also recorded night temperature of 20 degrees Celsius or above it.

Besides, rain, hailstorm and thundershowers with lightning will continue in various parts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours. The meteorological department has issued advisory for farmers.

An orange alert was issued for rain, hailstorm with lightning in Gwalior, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Indore, Narmadapuram and Chambal divisions. A yellow alert has been issued for rain and thundershowers with lightning in Bhopal, Ujjain, Rewa, Sagar divisions.

The meteorological department has issued advisory for farmers to remove Rabi crops to safe place from fields as soon as it is possible. Similarly, polypropylene stick support should be given to banana bunch. Use of anti-hail nets should be used by horticulturists. Famers have been advised not to irrigate and spray any chemicals. Besides, people have been advised not to lay on concrete floor or take support of concrete wall.

A trough is extending from sub-Himalayan West Bengal to south Odisha across Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand. Scattered light rain occurred over Madhya Pradesh.

The upcoming rainy spell will lead to some relief and abatement of heat, resulting in sufficient relief in terms of cloud cover providing some respite from sunlight and rains.