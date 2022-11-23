Bhopal: City gyms raise guard to keep cardiac health in check

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a witty move to safeguard people from untoward incidents during workout such as cardiac arrest, numerous cases pertaining to which are emerging from the glamour industry and the state recently, the screening of the members' health, prior to their admission in the gyms of Bhopal seems to have picked up pace, as ascertained when Free Press took stock of city gyms.

With the news of workout-induced heart attack deaths surfacing from various parts of the state and the acting industry, fear looms among gym goers of the city, in the wake of which, Free Press tried to ascertain the measures taken by gyms to prevent such untoward incidents.

Talking to Free Press, Advait Awadhesh Singh, owner of Raiden Gym, located on Kolar Road, stated that in view of workout-induced heart attacks coming to light, the gym staff has turned wary and intensive check-ups are being conducted by fitness experts, which involve duly calculated Body Mass Index (BMI), body fat percentage, cholesterol levels, reflection on previous medical history and other parameters to keep such untoward incidents at bay.

A similar narrative was depicted by Babar Zaheer Khan, manager of Trilanga-located “P3: The Power Club” gym and a national level bodybuilding athlete, who stated that advanced cardio machines at P3, laced with in-built sensors, keep a regular track of the cardiac status of the person using it, thereby minimising the possibility of cardiac arrest and related incidents.

He went on to say that cardio exercise enthusiasts must ensure to work out at 70 to 80 per cent of their maximum heart rate while engaging in cardio workout, to avoid falling prey to heart attacks. He said that the maximum heart rate is calculated as 220 minus the individual’s age, staying within the 70-80 per cent pulse rate range of which is safe for them.

Free Press also sought the views of renowned cardiologist of the city, Dr Brijesh Shrivastava on the issue, who stated that people above 25 years of age must get a complete cardiac health check-up done before hitting the gym.