Bhopal: City girl Anjali Jain shines in CBSE class 10 exams

Bhopal: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 10 results today. With pass percentage 91.46, a marginal increase was seen as compared to previous year (91.10%). Girls outshone boys yet again in the class 10 exam. While girls have achieved a pass percentage of 93.31, pass percentage of boys and transgenders is 90.14 and 78.95 respectively.

With 99.2 % marks, Anjali Jain of St. Joseph’s Convent Sr. Secondary School, Idgah Hills has emerged at the top in the city. Sareen Chhabra (Delhi Public School, Ratibad) stood at the second position while Siddhi Gothi (Sagar Public School, Saket Nagar) clinched the third position by scoring 98.8 % and 98.6 % marks respectively. Three other students; Soumya Deouskar (DelhiPublic School, Ratibad), Pihu Singh (St. Joseph’s Convent Sr Secondary School, Idgah Hills) and Khushi Gupta (Sagar Public School, Saket Nagar) attained 98.4% marks each. Around 92.86% of the students who appeared in the CBSE class 10 examinations from Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal Region) have been successful. This is shade higher than the overall passpercentage of 91.46 %. The final percentage of marks has been calculated using the ‘best of fives’ formula. The students and the schools had to suffer the technical glitch of the CBSE website. The CBSE has not announced merit list this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.